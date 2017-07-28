School cops receive national certification

Police from Moncks Corner are now nationally certified to work in schools.

This week four officers from the Moncks Corner Police Department attended an SRO conference and training program in Washington DC. This is the first year the department sent staff, but Capt. Mark Fields tells News 2 this training is “very helpful and necessary”, and they plan to attend annually.

MCPD provides four SROs to Berkeley County Schools during the school year.

From left to right, Officer Randell Scott, Corporal Lee Zakis, Lt. Steve Meadows and Officer Kevin Hamner.