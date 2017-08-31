Advertisement
Hurricane Preparedness: Volunteering
When a disaster strikes, it brings out the good in people. We come together as a community to help each other through. But there are ways to…
Hurricane Preparedness: Strengthening your home
Spring is a time when a lot of us get out doors and tackle projects around the home. When making a list of projects, consider if your home i…
Hurricane Preparedness: Assembling a disaster kit
You should have a disaster kit ready year round in South Carolina as we can see flooding…earthquakes or tornadoes anytime. But hurricane s…
Hurricane preparedness: Plan for an evacuation now
It’s been a while since an evacuation was ordered in South Carolina. In fact, the last evacuation was ordered for Hurricane Floyd in 1999. S…
Hurricane Preparedness: More useful links
Useful inks before, during and after a hurricane or severe weather.
Hurricane Preparedness: Important phone numbers
Important phone numbers.
Hurricane Preparedness: Marine safety
Hurricanes have been the cause of many maritime disasters and unfortunately, there is no single rule of thumb that can be used by mariners t…
Hurricane Preparedness: Hurricane shelter list
If you relocate to a shelter, make sure to bring blankets and pillows, some food for the first day and any necessary medications and sanitar…
Hurricane Preparedness: Protecting yourself
In areas where hurricanes can strike, it’s a good idea to have a closet or an area set aside for storm preparedness storage. There, you can …
Hurricane Preparedness: Coastal evacuation routes
Coastal evacuation routes.
Hurricane Preparedness: Preparation for a storm
The most important thing that you can do is to be informed and prepared. Disaster prevention includes both being prepared as well as reducin…
Hurricane Preparedness: General hurricane information
The ingredients for a hurricane include a pre-existing weather disturbance, warm tropical oceans, moisture, and relatively light winds aloft…