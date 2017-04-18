News 2 I-Team: Understanding renters’ rights

After her husband’s death, Lesa Chisolm was forced to find a new apartment. But moving into a new place has come with challenges she didn’t expect. Paint is chipping off the walls, the carpet is dirty, and the countertop is separating from the bathroom wall.

“When will I be able to grieve,” she asked aloud while speaking to the News 2 I-Team about her rental troubles.

Since contacting the complex office, the carpet in her living room has been replaced. But there is still old, dirty carpet in the hall and bedroom of her home. Frustrated after living with the problems from two months, Chisolm called the News 2 I-Team.

It's one of the questions The I-Team gets most often: What are my rights as a renter?