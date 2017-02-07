News 2 I-Team: Taxi Trouble

A Lowcountry man says insurance policies for taxis are out of date and can leave you vulnerable.

Jesse Williams was in a wreck June 1, 2016 in North Charleston.

“I just bought it. I just bought it a month ago, and I got into a wreck,” Williams told the News 2 I-Team.

The police noted it was the taxi driver who contributed to the wreck after going through the intersection at I526 and North Rhett. The taxi driver for North Area Taxi clipped Williams' SUV causing more than $5,000 in damage.

Though his leg is healed and his car is repaired, he's still waiting for the company to pay his bills.

“They are self-insured,” Williams told investigator Rebecca Collett. “That means everything is going to come out of their pocket.”

Williams knew it wasn’t going to be an easy process to navigate, so he hired a lawyer.