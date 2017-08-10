News 2 I-Team: Take these steps today to resolve issues with your landlord

Her apartment is finally feeling like home. Lesa Chisolm proudly shows off her new locks, paint, and a new countertop.

“I won,” she said during the tour of her newly renovated North Charleston apartment.

When the I-Team first met Chisolm, she was in a fight with her landlord to get her apartment cleaned up.

The carpet in her living room had been replaced, but the old, dirty carpet was left in the hall and bedroom. The countertop was separating from the bathroom wall.

Frustrated after living with the problems for two months, Chisolm called the News 2 I-Team.

After our initial story aired, the complex fixed the issues.