News 2 I-Team: Storage facility infested with rats, rarely inspected
Let’s face it, we like to hold onto our stuff, and the need to keep items has created a multi-billion dollar industry. Roughly one in 10 households rent a self-storage facility.
But for one Lowcountry family, the stuff they hoped to store is ruined after a rat infestation, and they want other renters to beware.
Rats wiggle into tight spaces
When Shane Schwegel opened his storage unit last month, he knew he had intruders. He could hear them scampering out of sight.
Rats left droppings all over his household items, including his daughter's keepsakes.
“We have little bits of baby clothes and stuff animals,” he explained showing the I-Team the damage from rats.
Rats ripped through bags; chewed into boxes; and soiled almost everything in the unit at Public Storage in North Charleston.
It's not likely his insurance will pay for damages since storage facilities are required to be ratproofed and maintain a ratproof and rat-free environment. The I-Team learned some storage facilities allow renters to buy extra insurance specific to rat damage, but the policies don’t pay out much.
For Schwegel, the items ruined by the rats can’t be replaced.
“The memories are the most important things you can't get back,” he said.
Schwegel didn’t feel he was getting resolution with the Public Storage and was at a dead-end when he called the I-Team. The I-Team contacted the City of North Charleston, and health inspectors made a site visit. A company representative admitted there was a problem, but told health inspectors the facility contracted with a pest control company that is now coming out weekly. They did not say what caused the issue, according to the Public Information Officer for the City.
Public Storage wouldn’t respond to multiple attempts to reach them for comment.
Routine inspections don't happen at storage facilities
The I-Team checked with several local municipalities including North Charleston, Goose Creek, Summerville, and Dorchester, Berkeley, and Charleston Counties. They require businesses to be ratproofed but none of them do on-site, routine inspections to make sure facilities maintain rat deterrents. Each said they would respond to complaints from renters. Goose Creek code enforcement officers do weekly drive- by checks, according to a spokesman.
Requests for inspections or complaints should be directed to the municipality where the facility is located.
Picking a unit and keeping out rats
Local exterminator, Bud Logothetis, has 34 years dealing with rats. He says before moving your stuff into a rental unit, take these steps to protect your valuables:
- Start by picking a facility that isn’t near a food source- like a restaurant with a dumpster.
- Walk the perimeter of the unit. Look for bait boxes and for any access points to your unit.
“They only need the size of a quarter,” Logothetis explained how rats get into tight spaces.
- You can also spray oils or repellents inside your unit.
- If rats get in, clean everything you salvage.
“Saliva when they chew, feces and urine, that’s how they transfer disease,” Logothetis explained.
Schwegel won’t keep any of the keepsakes, and he’s frustrated he wasted months of rent storing it.
He told the I-Team the company agreed to clean out the unit, but so far hasn’t. He can’t leave the unit as-is because he would be charged additional fees.