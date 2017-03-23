News 2 I-Team: Storage facility infested with rats, rarely inspected

When Shane Schwegel opened his storage unit last month, he knew he had intruders. He could hear them scampering out of sight.

Rats left droppings all over his household items, including his daughter's keepsakes.

“We have little bits of baby clothes and stuff animals,” he explained showing the I-Team the damage from rats.

Rats ripped through bags; chewed into boxes; and soiled almost everything in the unit at Public Storage in North Charleston.

It's not likely his insurance will pay for damages since storage facilities are required to be ratproofed and maintain a ratproof and rat-free environment. The I-Team learned some storage facilities allow renters to buy extra insurance specific to rat damage, but the policies don’t pay out much.

For Schwegel, the items ruined by the rats can’t be replaced.

“The memories are the most important things you can't get back,” he said.

Schwegel didn’t feel he was getting resolution with the Public Storage and was at a dead-end when he called the I-Team. The I-Team contacted the City of North Charleston, and health inspectors made a site visit. A company representative admitted there was a problem, but told health inspectors the facility contracted with a pest control company that is now coming out weekly. They did not say what caused the issue, according to the Public Information Officer for the City.

Public Storage wouldn’t respond to multiple attempts to reach them for comment.