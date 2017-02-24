News 2 I-Team: Stake punctured sewer line causing sewage back up

“The whole bathroom had about three fourths of an inch of water and raw sewage,” Larry Chechak explained to the I-Team.

The sewage backed up into his master bathroom on laundry day back in August. When his plumber responded, they traced the problem to the sewer line in the front yard.

The plumber discovered a landscape stake has been driven right through the line. The stake was used to install a tree in his front yard years ago. It took those years for Chechak to overload the line to point of backing up into his home.

The total bill for fixing the line was about $1,000. Retired, and living on a fixed income, Chechak expected the landscaper to help with the bill. When he called he was told they wouldn’t help him.