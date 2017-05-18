News 2 I-Team: Spotting medical bill errors

Healthcare costs keep rising. Deductibles are higher than ever, and healthcare experts say medical bills are often full of errors.

The I-Team started our investigation into billing errors in October of 2015 after a Lowcountry man showed us his errant bills.

I-Team investigator Rebecca Collett started closely monitoring her family’s bills following the story. In three bills for routine lab tests in the last year, providers charged the Colletts $702 in out-of-pocket expenses. After a closer look at the bills, Rebecca found she actually only owed $12.75.

On two bills, insurance wasn’t paying any of the charges for routine pregnancy labs. The provider charged the Colletts $224 and $203. The problem was the bill wasn’t charged under the correct insurance policy number. After the insurance was updated, the actual out-of-pocket cost for the $224 bill was $12. Of the $203 bill, the actual out-of-pocket was 75 cents.

Spotting the issue with the insurance policy number wasn't hard. On those lab bills, the information was on the front of the bill. Finding errors isn’t always that easy.

On a bill from a local hospital for labs, the hospital showed the bill was filed with the correct insurance carrier. One the phone, a patient advocate confirmed the bill was filed with the insurance carrier, but the Colletts still owed hundreds of dollars. The hospital allows patients to set up payment plans for large bills. It would be more than a year and several more calls to the hospital before an error on that bill was caught.

It turns out the hospital had the wrong policy number. It took a call to the hospital and confirmation of the policy and group numbers to catch the errors. So while the bill was filed with the correct carrier, it wasn’t filed under the right account.