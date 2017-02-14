News 2 I-Team: School spending and building

In 2011, CCSD embarked on a $490 million plan to build and renovate schools; the payout was $18.7 million for project management between 2011 and 2016.

CCSD Building Program Contract

Local architects came to the I-Team when the school district announced their budget shortfall. The architects said the district is spending millions of dollars on duplicated services.

According to the South Carolina Chapter of the American Institute of Architects, architects have traditionally consulted, evaluated, planned, designed, coordinated consultants, administered contracts, and reviewed construction to ensure compliance with the design. Architects also serve as the owner's representative in meetings with building officials, testifying before review commissions, and ensuring the budget and schedule are on track throughout the process.

When the I-Team reviewed the most recent contract CCSD signed with a project management firm, it appears they do the same thing. Many of their tasks included coordination, scheduling, cost estimating, and contract preparation.

And while architects are required by law to carry loads of liability insurance, the CCSD contract frees the project management company of any liability should work go sideways.

Brad Benjamin is the president of the South Carolina Chapter of the American Institute of Architects; he’s based in Greenville and spoke with the I-Team via skype.

“Sometimes there are some issues where the project managers are trying to oversee services we traditionally provide and we are uniquely license to provide those services.

The organization followed up with a statement that read, in part:

"The South Carolina Chapter of the American Institute of Architects is troubled by the increasing trend of the use of Construction Managers, on schools projects in South Carolina, who are providing services that are traditionally provided by others on the project team and, most alarmingly, services that they may not be authorized by state law to provide."