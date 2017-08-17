News 2 I-Team: Report on strip searches at nursing home prompts legislative change

"I was very humiliated. I just can't get over the nightmares."

After hip surgery, Shirley Choma checked into a local nursing home for rehabilitation, and she says things went terribly wrong upon admission. Choma says the nurse told her to strip naked.

"I didn't go there to be violated," she said. "I went there for physical therapy."

When News 2 began investigating strip searches in nursing home facilities, we learned they are actually required for every patient and on an initial and routine basis.

"She told me she was looking for bruises," Choma said, explaining what nurses told her. "Why look at my private parts for bruises?"

When the I-Team pressed the Department of Health for information about the strip searches and what exactly they entail, a spokesman wrote via email:

"The scope of the admission physical examination is to be determined by the professional judgment of the attending physician or legally authorized healthcare provider.”

The DHEC policies require all facilities to monitor residents on a routine basis to decrease the risk of residents developing what’s commonly called bedsores.

According to police reports about Choma’s incident, nursing home employees told Summerville police cavity searches are part of their routine process. They are checking for yeast infections. Police closed the case and didn’t file any charges against the nurse or the facility, so News 2 opted not to name them as part of this story.

“The state regulation does not address cavity searches specifically,” a DHEC spokesman told the I-Team.