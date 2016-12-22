News 2 I-Team: Remembering Tripp Rabon

Tripp Rabon left his mark on the Town of Summerville.

His number, 44, is painted on the grass at John McKissick Stadium. The baseball state champ rings are engraved with his number too. The team dedicated their 2016 win to Rabon, who died December 23, 2015. Several of his closest friends got tattoos of Tripp’s favorite bible scripture.

Then there are marks you can’t see that will last in hearts and minds of those who knew and loved him.

“At his funeral I said we were all going to be more like him. Laugh more. Love more,” his father, Glenn, told News 2. “I have to be honest, that’s been hard these last twelve months. I’m hoping at time moves on we can do more of those things.”

The loss of his son, born on father’s day, is almost unbearable. Rabon, 17, was headed duck hunting with three friends early that morning when they hit six inches of water rushing over the road. The support from the Summerville community has been a bright spot in a dark year.

“It has been a year lost in grief and mourning,” Rabon’s mother, Sandra, said.

His mother received his high school diploma to a standing ovation in May.

The family has been inundated with calls, texts, flowers, wrist bands, and lanterns- all in his honor.

“All the love, it’s constant and it keeps us going,” she said with a smile.

In a way his parents learned more about their son in his death than they knew about the talkative, outgoing teen while he lived.

“I think all parents think their kids are special. And we did,” Glenn said. “But it’s been really, really nice to have so many people talk about all the wonderful things your child has done.”