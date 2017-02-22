News 2 I-Team: Opioid and heroin use spike in Lowcountry

Deaths from drug overdose are up among both men and women, all races, and adults of nearly all ages. More than three out of five drug overdose deaths involve a drug that be legally obtained, according to the CDC.

Lisa Mitchell is the co-chairman of Wake Up Carolina. The group is a DEA initiative that started in September. She joined the board after a close family friend lost her son to a drug overdose. She now regularly talks with her kids about drugs and how easily accessible they are in her Mt. Pleasant community.

One way teens get theirs hands on drugs is through what’s called “bowl parties” or “pharm parties”.

“Everyone steals medicine out of their parents’ cabinet. They drop them in a bowl. As the night progresses they all take a pill,” Mitchell explained.

DEA Agent in Charge of the Charleston Region, Jason Sandoval, says 40 percent of teens today admit to sneaking pills from a parent’s medicine cabinet.

“The party these kids are getting with these drugs isn't the party of 20 or 30 years ago,” he told the News 2 I-Team. “The drugs are real, and they can be deadly.”

According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 30 states saw increases in overdose deaths in the last year from the abuse of heroin and prescription painkillers, the class of drugs known as opioids.

As for heroin deaths, 11 states had increases. South Carolina saw the biggest spike at 57.1 percent.

Wake Up Carolina and the DEA want to see skyrocketing death rates decrease. The DEA along with local law enforcement host two drug take backs every year in the Lowcountry.

Wake Up board members want to see local pharmacies and drop off sites take back pills year-long.

“If you were prescribed 30 pills and you only used three, those other 27 pills are a ticking time bomb for someone looking to party,” Agent Sandoval explained.

The organizations are also sharing their message at schools, churches, and with medical and pharmacy students. They hope the next generation of doctors won’t prescribe painkillers known as opioids as frequently as they are prescribed now.

Mitchell hopes by opening up the dialogue in the public forum, more parents will start having the conversation with their kids at home before it's too late.