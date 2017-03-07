News 2 I-Team: Local boutique owner under investigation

Allen Carpenter told the News 2 I-Team his cupcake shop, Holy City Cupcakes, in Citadel Mall has been so successful, he was looking for a chance to expand his Holy City Cupcakes. He thought he found the right place and the right business partner in Nicole Soriano and her store Looking for Local.

“It's Mt. Pleasant. It's Belle Hall It’s no-brainer,” Carpenter told the I-Team.

Carpenter signed an agreement to own equity in the new Belle Hall location of Looking for Local and ordered thousands of dollars in new equipment.

The problem for Carpenter started when he showed up at the store mid-February, and it still had the leasing information in the window.

“Pretty much our worst nightmare was confirmed,” he said.

After the I-Team started digging, we were contacted by more vendors. One sent us pictures of Soriano taking potential investors on a tour of the Belle Hall location. The I-Team learned Soriano contacted the owners of Belle Hall in November, but she never signed a lease, according to the Director of Leasing.