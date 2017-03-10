News 2 I-Team: Legal fees mounting in local town

The town already spent more than $223,649 or 127.80% of the entire budget.

“I can't image sitting in the mayor's seat with the lawsuits that we've had without the team that we've had,” Mt Pleasant Mayor Linda Page said.

Right now the town is defending three active lawsuits against big developers.

Target spending on legal fees was $175,000 in the fiscal year, which runs from July to June. The town already spent more than $223,649 or 127.80% of the entire year budget.

Mayor Page said all of those extra fees aren’t going in the pockets of the town's contracted lawyers.

“It was to pay for the experts, depositions, and all the people coming in for the lawsuits we are facing,” she explained.

According to an itemized list of expenses obtained by News 2, expert fees alone cost the town $85,000 between August and January. Extra fees to the town's contracted attorneys account for $82,000. The attorneys are preparing for two separate trials in April and May. Following those trials, the fees should not be as high.

Most of the town’s legal issues deal with changes to zoning and development, changes the mayor says residents want.

“What has happened here is we have made decisions that are being settled in court. Those decisions were largely based on what we heard from the constituents, the people who live here,” she explained.