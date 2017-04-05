News 2 I-Team: Lawsuit filed in Moncks Corner plane wreck

Lawyers for the Johnson family tell News 2 the air traffic controller took “inappropriate action” and waited too long to alert the pilots of the potential for collision in the 2015 mid-flight wreck that killed a Moncks Corner father and son.

According to the attorney, once she gave the alert, it wasn't enough time for the experienced pilots to avoid each other.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday comes after nearly two years of the family trying to settle with the FAA.

Investigators with the NTSB found debris from the July 2015 wreck scatter across 1,200 feet in Berkeley County. While the pilot of the F-16 was able to eject safety from his jet, 68-year old Michael and his son, 30-year-old Joe Johnson died in the collision.

“The intent was to go Myrtle Beach, have lunch, and come back,” Jim Brauchle, the family’s attorney, told the News 2 I-Team.

That father-son outing was in early July 2015. Since then Brauchle says the family has been trying to settle a wrongful death claim with the FAA.

Brauchle told News 2 the air traffic controller tracked both planes, but she waited too long to alert the pilots of conflict. They were two miles apart when she initiated an alert to the F-16 pilot. Based on the speed of the planes, that would have been about 20 seconds before a collision. Once she gave the command, it wasn't clear, Brauchle added.