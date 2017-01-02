News 2 I-Team: Happy ending for scammed homeowners

Several homeowners are out $16,000 after paying for work that was never done to install new windows in their West Ashley town homes. After exhausting all their options, they called the News 2 I-Team for help.

The windows in Regency West Villas hadn't been replaced since the homes were built in the 1970’s.

“This is our home, and we were trying to make our homes nice,” Joellen Rogers, President of the Regency West Villas HOA, explained.

Rogers led the charge collecting bids and interviewing contractors two years ago.

“I drove by his store front. I researched his company. He has a website,” she said.

So she hired Russel Shiver to replace windows in the 12 homes. She signed a contract with him and paid him in January 2015.

“He did all the right moves,” she remembered. “He sent me an orchid. He was very diligent in the beginning.”

Then excuses started. It was months before she heard from him. She demanded her money back or for work to begin. Shiver eventually replaced windows in two units, and then he stopped responding.

She tried filing a police report; writing a complaint with the state licensing agency; and consulting a lawyer. Joellen was out of options and patience.

“It's been a dead-end at every avenue. It's frustrating,” Rogers explained. “Thank you for taking my story. It was a little helpless.”

The News 2 I-team took her concerns to Shiver's West Ashley showroom. No one was there. We called the three numbers posted on the front door. No one answered the first two. The third is disconnected.

Finally, we visited him at home.

He didn’t want to speak on camera, but told the I-Team through the door he planned on replacing the windows.