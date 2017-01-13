News 2 I-Team: Glaring problem next door

It's a problem more and more homeowners will deal with as more and more neighbors opt for energy efficient windows, specifically the low-E style. The Department of Energy is beginning to push more efficient windows as a standard, with low-E windows at the forefront. Meanwhile, as more low-E windows are installed into homes, unexpected problems have arisen, according to the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors.

“I've experienced some reflections off windows,” local builder, Alex Webb said. “It can get fairly intense.”

Webb says the low emissivity glass windows are designed to allow light in but filter out the infrared (heat) portion of the light spectrum. Experts say they can filter up to 70% of the heat normally transmitted through standard window glass.

The problem is when those filtered rays are directed back at a neighbor's home. A National Association of Home Builders survey found most vinyl siding damage occurs when homes are 30 feet or fewer apart. The report also found damage up to 100 feet had been reported.

“It's become such a problem many of the vinyl siding companies are excluding the damage from Low-E windows from their warranties,” Angie Hicks, founder of Angie’s List said.

The Window and Door Manufacturing Association official stance is that using low-E windows is the "most proven durable, effective, and affordable method" for meeting building codes, the organization told News 2 via a statement.

"Cooperative efforts among building scientists and industry stakeholders are currently underway to more clearly understand the nature, extent, and contributing factors... which contribute to the distortion of some types of vinyl siding.”