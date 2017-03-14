News 2 I-Team: Family of toddler opens up about drowning at James Island County Park

His parents say Duffy didn’t have a chance of surviving the pond waters.

“My son was definitely tricked,” McLemore said. “It looked like grass. It didn’t look like water. If I was three, I would think I was just running into grass.”

One explanation for the growth in the pond, seen in pictures taken by the family, is the park isn’t required to submit a maintenance plan to the Department of Health and Environmental Control. According to a spokesman with DHEC, the ponds at the James Island County Park were dug in the 1980’s. The state didn’t require maintenance plans until 1993. Ponds built before the regulations don’t have to meet current standards.

Since 1993 DHEC has required a construction permit from the Department . These permit applications are required to have a description of a maintenance program for storm water management practices. As part of this maintenance plan, the owner/operator of the pond is required to conduct preventive maintenance to ensure proper functioning of the pond. Plans also must include checking the condition of vegetation, spillways, embankments, outlet channels, and sediment load.

When the I-Team visited the park, the water was cleaned up, but there is no fence and no gate on the dock.

“The park doesn’t have to worry about making changes. They are protected by the state and its machine,” the family’s attorney, John Harrell, told News 2.

Harrell says his only option to force change is the 13 page lawsuit filed Tuesday, in which he called the pond “an attractive nuisance.”

“It’s a condition on real property the child perceives as safe when it’s not safe,” Harrell explained.

And Harrell says the government, who runs the park, has an obligation to compensate the family for their loss because they failed to maintain the pond. At the time of Duffy's death the pond was overgrown and covered in algae, the suit states.

“We pay taxes that pay for this Insurance Reserve Fund,” he explained. “But when Duffy dies because of an attractive nuisance at the county park and the parents bring the claim, they don’t even respond to them. They blow them off.”