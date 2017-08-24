News 2 I-Team: Dealing with problem HOAs

“The biggest issue here to me is that someone is infringing on my property rights,” deLyra explained.

So the I-Team tracked them down to get answers. Max Mazzone, who lives in Florida, referred the I-Team to a public relations firm who sent us a statement answering our questions. The statement on behalf of the board, explained the bills were late because the community transitioned to a new property management company. Some of the bills were late in the transition. The statement insisted there wasn’t a lapse in insurance.

The statement further explained the increase in dues was in part because many homeowners weren’t paying their part.

“The board had determined that the increase in dues was appropriate and necessary to ensure financial health for the association going forward. The board surveyed the market and found that the new monthly figure is comparable on a per-unit basis to the association dues found at other condo projects in the area,” according to the statement.

But that’s not the biggest problem for deLyra and the other Palmetto Place owners.

In 2016, Mazzone signed off on an easement agreement that stipulated condo owners would share the pool, other amenities, parking spots and community entrance with future tenants in apartments being built on the adjacent land. Mazzone represented both the HOA in his capacity as a board member and the new apartment complex in the agreement.

When the I-Team pressed for answers about the easement, we were told the pool isn’t actually on the condo owners’ land, and the easement gives them continued access to it. The condo master deed granted access to the pool all along, and the owners’ dues have maintained it.

“The pool was only required (by the master deed) to be conveyed to the association if the land contemplated for Phase 2 was submitted to the condo regime. That never happened,” the statement from the HOA board explained. “The owner of the Phase 2 land continues to look for ways to enhance the property for the benefit of all owners and residents,” the statement continued.