News 2 I-Team: County responds to wrongful death suit after toddler died at park

According to newly released police reports, divers found the little boy under the floating dock in seven feet of pond water. He was found roughly two hours after the massive search began.

Since his death, family has been pushing for changes at the park to protect other children. Last month the family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the county and the park. Shortly after, attorneys for the county filed a response that essentially says the county isn’t responsible for the toddler’s death, putting blame on the parents.

The response filed on March 30 says the parents failed to keep a lookout and control of the child. County lawyers asked the county to be released from the lawsuit. The park is also named as party in the suit.

More than a dozen investigators, divers, and support staff responded to the James Island County Park on May 14, 2016 to search for Duffy McLemore. Attempts by his parents and park officials were unsuccessful.

On radio transmissions obtained by the News 2 I-Team, investigators are asked to check the trash cans and either flip them over or turn the lid upside down as they searched for the boy.

As other parents learned of the missing boy, callers told 911 dispatchers they had concerns about men hanging around the park that day. One woman reported seeing a man in a white van speeding around the parking lot. Another woman reported a strange man talking with her child. A third woman reported seeing a man sitting alone near the splash pad where McLemore was last seen.

The county's bloodhound, Hektor, eventually tracked the boy’s scent after searching more than a half mile of the park using McLemore's t-shirt for a scent.

“Sounds like he will be over where he was last seen,” one the investigators says over the radio to other search parties.

Divers emerged from the pond covered in algae

“Fire department stand-by. We have divers that need to be hosed off,” one of the investigators calls over the radio.