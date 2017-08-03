News 2 I-Team: License required to collect shark teeth from the water

Harris shared emails he exchanged with the SCIAA with the News 2 I-Team. Researchers cited issues with his dive reports, which are required quarterly for research. The reports that divers file help document the fossil record in South Carolina.

They also stated concerns of the “scale and scope” of his beach hunts, where he gave hundreds of shark teeth away to children. The law requires you to keep fossil resources for at least 60 days in case the SCIAA wants to take possession of them. Apparently Harris was giving the shark teeth away to kids too soon.

The I-Team contacted the SCIAA for their side. James Spirek, State Underwater Archaeologist in the Maritime Research Division, explained via email the two main problems centered around Harris’ paperwork and the fee he charged parents for the beach hunts. The fee, Harris says, covered his costs to find the teeth and host the events.

When we requested a taped interview, Spirek declined.

To better understand the value of shark teeth, the I-Team reached out to researchers at the College of Charleston. They say loose shark teeth aren’t worth scientific study calling them “phenomenally common”.

It is the intent of the South Carolina Underwater Antiquities Act of 1991 to preserve and encourage the scientific and recreational values inherent in submerged archæological historic properties and paleontological properties for the benefit of the people of the State, according to the SCIAA's website. The act declares as property of the state, all submerged archæological historic property, which has remained unclaimed for fifty years or more, and paleontological property located on or recovered from submerged lands over which the State has sovereign control, the site continues.