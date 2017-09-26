I-Team: New treatments available for chronic pain

According to researchers at MUSC, the system of treating chronic pain favors the use of pills more than other interventions. Put simply, writing a prescription is easier than therapies.

“It works temporarily,” Dr. Kelly Barth explained. “That’s the draw for the doctor and the patient.”

And it’s cheaper.

For example, getting a bottle of pain pills costs $4 on average, and getting them only requires one trip to the doctor. Getting physical therapy requires multiple visits to a doctor, co-pays, and often patients hit insurance caps on treatment.

“The way the system is set up right now, it fosters people to use medication,” Dr. Barth explained.

Thanks to new state funding, Dr. Barth’s team will roll out an intense treatment program for people to get off pain pills and deal with what’s causing the issue.

“It’s essentially a rehabilitation program and allows them to reengage in daily activities,” she explained.

The program will run three weeks for five days each week. Treatment lasts from 8:00 am until 5:00 pm. Dr. Barth’s team is also designing a weekend-long program. The programs are modeled after one that’s working at the Mayo clinic.

“We wean the pain medication slowly and then we engage them with physical therapy to move their bodies,” she explained.