Charleston to receive 100 refugees through resettlement program

This week, Charleston became home to a family of seven refugees from Congo.

A refugee, according to the US Department of Homeland Security, is a person outside his or her home country fearing persecution for race, religion, nationality, membership in a social group, or political opinion there.

Refugees face a vigorous process to come to the US. To begin the process, they must apply through the United Nations for the High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), the U.S. embassy, or be referred by a relative who is currently living in the United States. Other screenings include approval through international background checks, biometric checks against three sets of data, medical evaluations, and interviews through the Department of Homeland Security.

“It's a security process that can take two or three years,” Evanger said. “They are the most vetted people that come into our country. “

In Fiscal Years 2013, 2014, and 2015, USCIS and the State Department succeeded in meeting the annual refugee admissions ceiling of 70,000. In FY 2016, the program was on track again to reach the higher ceiling of 85,000 refugee admissions, according to the Department of Homeland Security. USCIS is prepared to work closely with the State Department and other inter-agency partners to support a larger refugee admissions program of 110,000 arrivals in FY 2017 while assiduously maintaining the integrity of the program and our national security.

The leading nationalities admitted to the United States will be Congolese, Burmese, Syrians, and Iraqis, according to this report.

Wednesday, while testifying in her confirmation hearing, South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said we must be cautious about who we welcome into the US while supporting a program with a legacy of good.

"Our program in this country is one that is valued,” she testified. “It has done a lot of good. We have to remember those we have always tried to help, those persecuted for any reason.”