Where to See the Total Summer Eclipse in Charleston
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – From the coast of Oregon to South Carolina, the rare sight of a total summer eclipse will soon take place. Ther…
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – From the coast of Oregon to South Carolina, the rare sight of a total summer eclipse will soon take place. Ther…
Charleston, S.C.- The City of Charleston has all hands on deck preparing for the Solar Eclipse on August 21st. We are in the direct path and…
Charleston County Public Library gave away 500 free safety glasses for the upcoming solar eclipse beginning July 5.
Advertisement
GEORGETOWN, SC (PRESS RELEASE) — With the Great American Eclipse happening in just weeks, many people are looking for ways to record the eve…
If you’re one of the tens of millions of people who plan to keep an eye the sky August 21 to watch the Great American Eclipse – you have to …
In ancient times, total solar eclipses were known to terrify people who were bewildered by what was happening — without warning — in the sky…
Curious when you’ll be able to see this year’s total solar eclipse and how long it’ll last?
Who doesn’t love a beautiful diamond ring?? During the talk about the upcoming total solar eclipse, you might hear scientists mention a diam…
Rob’s Total Solar Eclipse Tip #4
Beaufort County students have no excuse not to get a glimpse of a moment in history August 21.
South Carolina public safety officials are giving out eclipse tips like “Don’t look at the sun while driving.”
On August 21, 2017, a total solar eclipse will be visible along a thin, roughly 100 mile-wide path that runs diagonally across America from …
We are less than three weeks away from a once in a lifetime event, the total solar eclipse, and the Upstate has gone eclipse crazy.
Augusta University will soon host an event to answer all questions about the upcoming solar eclipse.
Advertisement