CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Authors Anonymous: A Community Book Signing is a chance to interact with local literary minds. The authors will have a chance to meet fans, plus sign and sell copies of their books. Aspiring authors will have the chance to pick their brains in a panel discussion and learn more about the publishing process. This event is free. Check it out on Sunday, January 14 from 12:30-2:30 PM at YMCA of Greater Charleston (61 Cannon Street).

