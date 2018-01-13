Port Richey 20-year-old Shane Missler claims $450M Mega Millions jackpot

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The mysterious winner of last week’s $450 million Mega Millions jackpot has finally come forward.

Shane Missler, 20, who resided in Port Richey, was the single winner in the Jan. 5. Mega Millions drawing. He chose to take a one-time, lump-sum payment of $281,874,999.00.

Shane said he wasn’t really surprised that he had won. He said he just had “a feeling” that he might. After realizing he had won, the first call he made was to his brother. Then he shared the news with his father over coffee the next morning.

Given a recent Facebook post from what appears to be Shane’s page, he was likely aware of his winnings right after the drawing.

When asked what he plans to do with the money, Shane said, “I’m only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity.”

His Facebook page is being bombarded with comments from new friends.

And his Twitter followers are growing at record speed. He started with 90 at the time of the announcement.

The power of positive thinking should not be underestimated! — Shane Missler (@TheShaneMissler) January 11, 2018

The winning jackpot Quick Pick ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven on Ridge Road in Port Richey. Missler’s lawyers say he had purchased a winning scratch-off lottery ticket and converted it into five Mega Million quick pick tickets. The winning combination was on the fourth number.

News Channel 8 spoke to other lottery players at the 7-Eleven.

“I think it’s great it’s somebody from this county won it and it’s not somebody found another state. I think it’s awesome,” said Dana Brunelle.

Janet Fouche is hoping she and her husband will also have some lottery luck.

“We’re staying overnight tonight and he’s getting coffee, my husband, so I’m buying a ticket. Take a chance. Maybe it’s a lucky story.”

The ticket was claimed at lottery offices in Tallahassee.

“This gentleman has a whole life ahead of him and a lot of plans and he will be able to do whatever he wants in life,” said Randy Fox, with the Florida Lottery.

Missler’s lawyers say he recently retired from his job at a local background screening company and plans to spend his future taking care of his family and “educating himself to be a good steward of this fortune.”

“Although I’m young, I’ve had a crash course this week in financial management and I feel so fortunate to have this incredible wealth and team behind me. I intend to take care of my family have some fun along the way, and cement a path for financial success so that I can leave a legacy far into the future,” Missler said in a statement via his lawyers.