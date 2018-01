CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Our Community Listens is a three day communication skills training course, to help with the basics of communication in your life. Whether you struggle communicating with your child, spouse, or colleague, this organization aims to repair relationships with improved communication.

The course is offered for free from 8:30 AM-5PM January 23-25 abd February 9-11 in North Charleston , and March 6-8 on Daniel Island. To sign up, click here.