DD2 trying to combat state teacher shortage with Teacher Cadet Program

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 2 is trying to combat the teacher shortage that schools across the country are facing with the Teachwr Cadet Program.

The Teacher Cadet Program was founded in the 1980s to combat the shortage and to increase interest in education. The program in South Carolina is sponsored by the Center of Educator Recruitment Retention and Advancement.

Within Dorchester District 2, 11th and 12th grade students at Ashley Ridge High School and Summerville High Schools can enroll in the AP class program and it can be used for college credit.

34 students are currently enrolled at Ashley Ridge. The program has put some students on a path to major in education in college.

“I really liked being able to step into the classroom and and getting to grow those relationships with the kids,” said Reagan Nelson, who is a senior at the school. “I like the role model aspect of a teacher where teachers not only get to educate the kids but they get to be there for their kids as well and I really liked that being able to just grow those connections with the kids.”

The Teacher Cadet Program is also available at Charleston County School District Schools and Berkeley County School District schools.