A preview of Charleston Jazz Festival

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Jazz Festival runs January 18-21 and features more than 100 local, regional, and nationally recognized artists. The festival is a mix of free and ticketed events, and you can find the complete schedule here.

The headliner is Kenny G, who is performing January 20th at 8 PM at the Gaillard Center. On News 2 Today, local jazz group Lovett/Belanger/Ray gave a preview of their upcoming performance “Disney Meets Jazz”. The full show will be performed January 19th at 5:30 PM at the Renaissance Historic District Hotel.