SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — A warming center will be open in Summerville next week for those needing a warm place to stay for the night.

Ridge Baptist Church of Summerville will be opening its warming center the following days from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Tuesday 1/16

Wednesday 1/17

Thursday 1/18

A warm meal and a safe place to sleep for the night as well as breakfast in the morning will be offered.

The church is located at 2168 Ridge Church Road, Summerville.