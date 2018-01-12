U.S. ambassador to Panama resigns, says cannot serve Trump

(WCBD/NBC News) — The U.S. Ambassador to Panama has resigned from his post, saying he can no longer serve under President Trump.

“John Feeley resigned his position because he feels he cannot “comfortably” serve under Trump,” according to MSNBC.

“As a junior foreign service officer, I signed an oath to serve faithfully the president and his administration in an apolitical fashion, even when I might not agree with certain policies. My instructors made clear that if I believed I could not do that, I would be honor bound to resign. That time has come,” Feeley said in his resignation letter, according to Reuters.

A State Department spokeswoman confirmed Feeley’s departure, saying that he “has informed the White House, the Department of State, and the Government of Panama of his decision to retire for personal reasons, as of March 9 of this year.”

Feeley’s resignation comes after President Trump reportedly referred to Haiti and African countries as “shithole countries” in a meeting with lawmakers on Thursday.

Feeley is the first U.S. diplomat to resign over the president’s comments.