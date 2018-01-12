Tax email scam targeting Hotmail users

WASHINGTON (WBTW) — The Internal Revenue Service is warning taxpayers and tax professionals of a new email scam that targets Hotmail users. The scam is being used to steal personal and financial information.

The phishing email subject line reads: “Internal Revenue Service Email No. XXXX | We’re processing your request soon | TXXXXXX-XXXXXXXX”. The email leads taxpayers to sign in to a fake Microsoft page and then asks for personal and financial information, according to the IRS .

The IRS says, they received more than 900 complaints about this new phishing scheme. It seems to exclusively target Hotmail users. The suspect websites associated with this scam have been shut down, but taxpayers should be on the lookout for similar schemes.

The IRS urges anyone who has received unsolicited emails claiming to be from the IRS to forward it to, phishing@irs.gov and then delete it.

The IRS does not usually initiate contact with taxpayers by email to request personal or financial information. For more information, visit the “Tax Scams and Consumer Alerts” page on IRS.gov.