Senator Tim Scott reacts to Trump ‘s***hole’ controversy

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD/AP) — South Carolina Senator Tim Scott is reacting to President Donald Trump’s use of vulgarity during a closed-door meeting on immigration reform.

Trump made the remark Thursday during a White House meeting after senators discussed revamping immigration rules, according to the Washington Post.

Trump questioned why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Haiti and “shithole countries” in Africa rather than places like Norway, as he rejected a bipartisan immigration deal.

“If these comments are the President’s words they are disappointing to say the least,” said Scott, the only Republican African-American senator, in a news release.

“The American family was born from immigrants fleeing persecution and poverty and searching for a better future. Our strength lies in our diversity, including those who came here from Africa, the Caribbean and every other corner of the world. To deny these facts would be to ignore the brightest part of our history,” Scott added.

After signing a proclamation on Friday honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day, noting the contributions of a “great American hero,” Trump did not respond to several questions about the incident, including whether he actually used vulgar language to describe African nations, or if he is racist.