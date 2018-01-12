Parents sue for girl, 11, to use medical marijuana at school

By Published:
Marijuana
FILE - This Jan. 26, 2013 file photo taken at a grow house in Denver shows marijuana plants ready to be harvested. A pot farm's neighbor can sue them for smells and other nuisances that could harm their property values. That's according to a federal appeals court in Denver. The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling Wednesday, June 7, 2017, revives a lawsuit between a Colorado horse farm and a neighboring marijuana company. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski, File)

CHICAGO (AP) – The parents of a suburban Chicago elementary school student suffering from leukemia are suing a Schaumburg-based school district and the state of Illinois for her to have the right to take medical marijuana at school.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the plaintiffs of the federal lawsuit, who are identified by initials, contend the state’s ban on taking the drug at school is unconstitutional. They say it denies the right to due process and violates the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The 11-year-old student is being treated for leukemia with chemotherapy. The lawsuit says that as a result, the girl suffers seizure disorders and epilepsy.

The lawsuit notes her physicians have certified her to receive medical marijuana to treat epilepsy.

Illinois’ medical cannabis law prohibits possessing or using marijuana on school grounds or buses. Superintendent Andy DuRoss says School District 54 will abide by the law.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s