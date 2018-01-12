Panthers hire Norv Turner as new offensive coordinator

CHARLOTTE (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers have turned to Norv Turner – a coach with more than 30 years experience coaching in the NFL – to be their new offensive coordinator.

The team announced the hiring Friday morning. Turner will replace Mike Shula, who was fired by the Panthers earlier this week after Carolina lost in the NFC Wild Card playoffs to New Orleans.

Turner has been a head coach for three teams in the NFL with Washington (1994-2000) then with Oakland (2004-05) and San Diego (2007-12).

During his time as an offensive coordinator, he may be best remembered for his time coaching the Dallas Cowboys under Jimmy Johnson. Two of those Cowboys teams played in and won Super Bowls during his time with the franchise.

“Norv has coached Hall of Famers, he’s set a lot of people on the career paths that they’ve had,” said head coach Ron Rivera in a written statement. “I’m excited about his knowledge and his offensive prowess. It’s going to be invaluable to us have him evaluate our personnel and help take our quarterback to another level.”

Turner most recently served as the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-16.

