Norfolk Southern performing repair/maintenance work in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Over the next few weeks, you may see several railroad crossing closed in Dorchester County. Crews with Norfolk Southern are performing repair/maintenance work.

“Two prep crews with NS will be working through the same crossings. This may cause crossings to be closed, twice,” according to Dorchester County officials.

Roads will be temporarily closed and all traffic detoured while the work is ongoing.

Typically, crossings are closed from a few hours to 8 hours, depending on the type work phase performed. Roads are typically open during the overnight hours unless problems arise.

Railroad maintenance is not something that is “scheduled.” Crews are given track times by officials to do the maintenance work. Weather delays and equipment problems are also factors with work has been delayed one week due to Winter Storm Grayson.

More info: http://ow.ly/JPkZ30hsqjq

