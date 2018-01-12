Michaux Parkway to be closed to all traffic starting Sunday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Michaux Parkway will be closed to all traffic starting at 7 p.m. Sunday, January 14, according to Charleston County Aviation Authority.

The road will reopen at 6 a.m. Monday, January 15, according to spokeswoman Charlene Gunnells.

During construction, Michaux Parkway will be closed to all traffic. Drivers will be directed to use Montague Ave and Dorchester Road.

We’re told Charleston County contractors will be working to repair the damaged asphalt that occurred during the recent winter ice and snow storm.

The road will be resurfaced at a later date when we have warmer weather, officials added.

