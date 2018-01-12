Man arrested in Andrews convenience store robbery

Related Coverage Georgetown County deputies investigate grocery store armed robbery

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested the person who they say is responsible for an armed robbery in Andrews.

Dale Watkins, 34, of the North Santee community, was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and armed robbery.

Deputies responded to an armed robbery at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, January 11 at the Deep Grocery convenience store, just outside Andrews.

“Through diligent investigation, deputies were able to develop a suspect,” according to officials.

Deputies said they executed search warrants at Watkins’ home, for his residence and vehicles, and recovered evidence linking him to the robbery.

Watkins was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center, where he was served with warrants for armed robbery and possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Watkins was released on Friday, January 12 at 11:25 a.m., according to jail records.