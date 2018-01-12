Inmate escapes from Upstate courthouse

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Union County Sheriff David Taylor said an inmate escaped from custody while at the Union County Courthouse on Friday.

Taylor said Brent Tyson Austin, 41, a prisoner of the South Carolina Department of Corrections, escaped custody around noon on Friday.

According to the release, it is believed that Austin stole a 2000 Dodge Dakota extended cab truck, with a South Carolina license plate number of GWT 404.

The truck reportedly has the word “Intimidator” in red letters across the front of the windshield.

If anyone sees Austin or the truck, call 911 immediately.