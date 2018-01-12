Inmate escapes from Upstate courthouse

WSPA Published:
Tyson Austin, 41

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Union County Sheriff David Taylor said an inmate escaped from custody while at the Union County Courthouse on Friday.

Taylor said Brent Tyson Austin, 41, a prisoner of the South Carolina Department of Corrections, escaped custody around noon on Friday.

According to the release, it is believed that Austin stole a 2000 Dodge Dakota extended cab truck, with a South Carolina license plate number of GWT 404.

The truck reportedly has the word “Intimidator” in red letters across the front of the windshield.

If anyone sees Austin or the truck, call 911 immediately.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s