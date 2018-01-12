Hilton Head council votes to ban plastic bags

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The first plastic bag ban in the Lowcountry has been passed — and it won’t be the last.

Council members in Hilton Head voted this week to ban plastic bags at stores on the island.

“These are really harmful for our local wildlife. They chock and suffocate sea turtles and entangle sea and shore birds,” explains Rikki Parker with the Coastal Conservation League. “The Ocean Conservancy calls them the second most harmful type of debris that we see, so this is a great victory for our local environment.”

The Beaufort County Council is set to follow their lead. A vote to ban bags in Bluffton, Beaufort and Port Royal is expected to happen next week.

Once approved, the ban would go into effect eight months after the vote.