Goose Creek Police search for runaway teenager

By Published: Updated:

GOOSE CREEK, S.C (WCBD) — The Goose Creek Police Department needs your help finding a missing teenager.

Savannah Parris, 15, ran away from her home on Wednesday, January 10, during the morning hours and has not been seen since, according to officials.

Savannah is 5′ 1″ tall, has brown hair and brown eyes, braces on her teeth, and weighs approximately 110 lbs.

The 15-year-old is possibly wearing a white hoodie with the brand “Hollister” written on the back.

“Her possible whereabouts are unknown but she is likely in the Goose Creek area,” according to authorities. She is described as an “at-risk runaway.”

If you have any information, contact the Goose Creek Police Department at (843) 863-5200, Crime Stoppers (843) 554-1111, or Investigator Hart at (843) 863-5200 ext. 2355.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s