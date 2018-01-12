Goose Creek Police search for runaway teenager

GOOSE CREEK, S.C (WCBD) — The Goose Creek Police Department needs your help finding a missing teenager.

Savannah Parris, 15, ran away from her home on Wednesday, January 10, during the morning hours and has not been seen since, according to officials.

Savannah is 5′ 1″ tall, has brown hair and brown eyes, braces on her teeth, and weighs approximately 110 lbs.

The 15-year-old is possibly wearing a white hoodie with the brand “Hollister” written on the back.

“Her possible whereabouts are unknown but she is likely in the Goose Creek area,” according to authorities. She is described as an “at-risk runaway.”

If you have any information, contact the Goose Creek Police Department at (843) 863-5200, Crime Stoppers (843) 554-1111, or Investigator Hart at (843) 863-5200 ext. 2355.

