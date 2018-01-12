Everyday Hero: Dr. Kevin McRedmond

To the families Dr. Kevin McRedmond has helped, he’s more than a hero. He is the difference between coping with the unthinkable, and having it ruin a family forever.

McRedmond was the first pediatric hospice doctor in South Carolina, and after 40 years of practicing, today he is retired. However, he left his mark.

Christina McDaniel says, it hard going to work without the man who helped her see the incredible value in what is an overwhelmingly tough specialty.

“It was the first time I had ever met him, and I could just feel the compassion coming off of him when he talked about all of those patients and their families,” said McDaniel.

Dr. Kevin, as he known, says about 150 children each year in South Carolina could benefit from hospice service. His experience as a pediatric oncologist sent him down this path many years ago..and it was one patient in particular.

“He was very uncomfortable, and I could not get him comfortable, and it was horrible,” said Dr. McRedmond. “I said after that child died that I was going to make sure that never happened again.”

That is what led him and others who felt the same way to start Hands of Hope. The only nationally board certified hospice team in South Carolina serving children.

He says being with patients and families who are facing the reality of their child’s condition is incredibly powerful.

“You try to teach them to say the things that everybody should say, I’m sorry, forgive me, I forgive you, I love you, and goodbye,” said Dr. McRedmond. “When you witness that, they don’t necessarily say those words, but you can see it…even though it is incredibly sad, it is some of the truest expressions of love I have ever witnessed, and that mitigates a lot of the sadness, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”