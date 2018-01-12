Early Flu Season in the Lowcountry, MUSC Offering Flu Clinic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Flu season has arrived earlier than expected in the Lowcountry.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has confirmed 331 cases of the flu in Charleston County, 83 in Dorchester County, 61 in Georgetown County, 53 in Berkeley County, 17 in Colleton County, and four in Williamsburg county.

MUSC is offering a flu clinic Friday, January 12th from 8:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M.

The clinic will be held at the Ashley River Tower at 25 Courtenay Drive. Attendees are asked to check-in at the information desk on the first floor.

MUSC will also hold clinics Monday, January 15th at the locations listed below:

CFC Springview Primary care 7:45 a.m. -11:45 a.m.

CFC Martello Primary care 7 a.m. -11:45p

CFC Carnes Primary Care 7:15 a.m. -12:00 p.m.

UIM Primary care 8:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.

CFC Ben Sawyer Primary care 8:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m.

RAC Primary care 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

CFC Coosaw Primary care 8:30 a.m. -11:30 a.m.

Please call 843-792-7000 on Friday to schedule an appointment.