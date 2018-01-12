Driver falls from I-26 overpass after crash

A driver was rushed to a hospital early Friday after falling from an Interstate 26 overpass after a crash in Charleston.

The man was heading west on a motorcycle in foggy conditions just before 3 a.m. when the accident occurred.

Charleston police officers immediately launched a search for him on I-26 and Meeting Street below.

Emergency crews found the man around 4 a.m. near the corner of Meeting Street and Lenox Street.

Charleston police used bolt cutters to get through a fence where the patient was found.

There was no immediate word on the driver’s condition.

News 2 will continue to follow this story as it develops.