MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — The Mount Pleasant Police Department is responding to a traffic accident involving three cars.

The accident is on Hwy 17 northbound at Shelmore Blvd. Two lanes are blocked

Officials say the people involved have minor injuries.

Traffic northbound at Shelmore is blocked due to the collision, according to Mount Pleasant Police.

The call for assistance came in at 2:11 p.m.

