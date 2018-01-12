2018 MLK celebration parade to be held Monday in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The YWCA of Greater Charleston will continue its celebration of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with its annual parade on Monday, January 15.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the corner of Sumter at President at Burke High School.

Hundreds of participates will then proceed east on Sumter to King, turning south onto King. From there, the parade proceeds south to Calhoun Street and turns east onto Calhoun Street to pass by Emanuel AME Church. It will then continue down to Anson Street where it will end.

The parade is expected to wrap up by 11:30 p.m.

“There aren’t any scheduled street closures,” according to Charleston City Police spokesman Charles Francis. “Side streets will reopen after parade participants pass by,” Francis added.

We’re told no parking restrictions along the parade route will take place. No vehicles should be towed under normal circumstances.

“Vehicles parked on the parade route will not be allowed to move until all parade units have passed,” Francis noted.

