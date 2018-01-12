20-year-old Florida man wins Mega Millions jackpot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP/NBC News) – 20-year-old Florida man claimed the $451 million Mega Millions jackpot, choosing to get $282 million at once instead.

“I’m only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity,” Shane Missler said when asked what he planned to do with the money.

After learning he won, Missler said his first call was to his brother. Then the next morning he shared the news with his father as they drank coffee.

The 7-Eleven store that sold the winning ticket will receive a $100,000 bonus commission.

Missler opted not to take a picture or give an interview.