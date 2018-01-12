20-year-old Florida man wins Mega Millions jackpot

By Published:
FILE - In this July 1, 2016, file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game has climbed to over $450 million, just hours before the drawing, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP/NBC News) – 20-year-old Florida man claimed the $451 million Mega Millions jackpot, choosing to get $282 million at once instead.

“I’m only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity,” Shane Missler said when asked what he planned to do with the money.

After learning he won, Missler said his first call was to his brother. Then the next morning he shared the news with his father as they drank coffee.

The 7-Eleven store that sold the winning ticket will receive a $100,000 bonus commission.

Missler opted not to take a picture or give an interview.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s