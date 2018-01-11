Water main break closes portion of Remount Rd.

Police and firefighters shut down Remount Road at Yeamans Hall Road early Thursday because of a water main break.

The problem was discovered just before 4 a.m., hours after emergency crews responded to a water main break at the same intersection on Wednesday.

According to Charleston Watery System, the two leaks reported Wednesday left about 65 properties without running water.

The new leak is within 50 feet of the original damage. Charleston Water System does not expect any customers to be without water Thursday.

It is not clear how long it will take to repair the latest damage. Remount Road and Yeamans Hall Road reopened to traffic just before 6 a.m.

News 2 will continue to follow this story and provide updates throughout the day.