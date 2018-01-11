Two Dorchester County schools finalists for 2018 Palmetto’s Finest award

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Two Lowcountry schools are in the running for the 2018 Palmetto’s Finest Schools Awards.

Among the 12 schools were selected, Joseph R. Pye Elementary and Alston Middle, both in Dorchester District 2, both made the list.

The finalists were selected after extensive evaluations by fellow educators and previous Palmetto’s Finest winners. The application process includes elements on student achievement, instructional programs, professional learning communities, and school culture.

Last fall, 27 South Carolina schools submitted a 20-page application and received an onsite examination visit by a review committee. The 12 finalists are now undergoing a second onsite evaluation.

The finalist schools will gather in their local communities on Tuesday, March 20 at 1:45 p.m. to learn which have won the top honors.

The announcement will be streamed live to each of the finalist schools.

The 12 finalists are:

Batesburg-Leesville Elementary, Lexington District 3

Brushy Creek Elementary, Greenville County Schools

Joseph R. Pye Elementary, Dorchester District 2

Scranton Elementary, Florence District 3

Westcliffe Elementary, Greenville County Schools

Alston Middle, Dorchester District 2

Chapin Middle, Lexington-Richland District 5

Pleasant Hill Middle, Lexington District 1

Chapman High, Spartanburg District 1

J.L. Mann High, Greenville County Schools

River Bluff High, Lexington District 1

Mayo High School for Math, Science & Technology, Darlington County Schools

The SC Association of School Administrators (SCASA) presents the awards each year to schools which offer the best in innovative, effective educational programs. The Palmetto’s Finest Award is celebrating its 40th year and is one of the most coveted and respected awards among educators.

“We are excited to recognize some of the outstanding and innovative schools in South Carolina. They represent the many excellent school communities serving South Carolina’s families,” said Beth Phibbs, SCASA Executive Director.

SCASA is the professional organization for school leaders in South Carolina, with a membership of more than 4,200.