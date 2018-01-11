Third suspect identified in fatal Summerville shooting

Related Coverage 3 men charged with murder after South Carolina arrests

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — The third suspect arrested in the shooting death of Summerville man has been identified.

Ricky Carl Martin, 26 is charged with murder. Martin was arrested Wednesday, January 10 following a standoff with a SWAT team.

The charge stems from the Oct. 7 shooting death of 26-year-old Quron Khalif Allen at a home near Summerville.

Gerard Hamilton, 27, and his brother, 25-year-old Maliek Hamilton, both of North Charleston, have each also been charged with one count of murder.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home after a report of gunshots. They found Allen dead on a couch. No one else was inside the home.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.